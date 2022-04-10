Meghan has lost two important links with the UK and is only promoting one cause there – Eme – 10/04/2022

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Participate You know our plans

While stepping down from his royal duties in 2020, Megan s Harry They wanted to keep the relationship With the charities they were so fond of, the queen I ordered the opposite.

The monarch was somewhat right because Megan He has not returned to the UK since moving to the US and Harry He only did it twice: for his grandfather’s funeral, the Duke of Edinburghand to unveil a memorial statue of his mother, Princess Diana.

In a statement, the Mayhew Animal Charity announced that cooperation with Megan it’s over. According to the script, Mayhew said it was a “remarkable privilege” to work closely with the former actress. According to the British newspaper Mirror, Megan He signed, “Although my time as a Miehee is over, my unwavering support has not. I encourage each and every one of you to support in any way you can. The emotional support of the rescue animal is unparalleled, as you will soon discover: it is not you who saves him.” They are the ones who will save you.”

The end of care with Mayhew comes after Megan She was also forced to relinquish two royal titles in February 2021, when she and Harry They confirmed after a twelve-month review that they would not return to their roles within Royal family. The two institutions they had links with were the National Theater and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

It is rumored that the role of Megan The patron of the National Theater was also a major source of tension with stretcherThe The Duchess of Cornwall. According to one source, when the Queen handed the order Megan Take care of the stage, the news was not good stretcher. “She really wanted it. She was so upset when she left MeganAnother source told the Times.

however, Megan She made only one official visit to the National Theater before her and Harry They announce their retirement from real life and move across the Atlantic to start a new life. In this regard, it was revealed last month that stretcher He was the royal patron.

In other words, with the patronage of Mayhew and the National Theater lost, Megan It is now linked only to one case in the UK: smart business, an organization that helps women return to work. In fact, last month, the foundation was revealed Archwell from Megan s Harry have awarded a scholarship to smart business To celebrate Women’s History Month.

Therefore, with only one charitable sponsorship in the UK, many members of kings I wonder if she’ll ever come back to Britain, where she and Harry Keep a home at Frogmore Cottage where Princess Eugenia With her husband and son.

In concrete facts, there does not seem to be an intention to return either. his daughter Lilibetten months old, has never met her family in the UK and her son archerywho turns three in May, hasn’t been there since fall 2019.

Also, earlier this year, Harry He said he couldn’t get her to Megan and her two children to the UK due to insecurity after losing police protection when they retreated from the family as royals. On the other hand, they also haven’t come back for a memorial service Prince Philip At Westminster Abbey a few weeks ago.

In February, biographer Tom Power, about whom he is writing a book Megansaid that duchess She has no intention of returning to the UK and she “would not mind” welcoming her to London. “For now, the final destination of Megan It’s not obvious, but it certainly has the backing of becoming US policy. I think Britain is a lost cause for Sussex I doubt that Megan “He has no intention of returning,” Bauer wrote in The Sun.