After the Supreme Court’s decision on the liberal abortion law, outrage was enormous, especially among American female athletes. But not only do they now see women’s rights in jeopardy.

DrThe official name for the change in law passed by the US Congress exactly fifty years ago is long and hard to remember. But its impact on everyday life in the United States can be described briefly. Because judgments created the starting point for a new way of thinking about education. Half a century later, there are sports programs equivalent to nearly three million girls in the country’s schools. The proportion of young women who play competitive sports in universities is 44 percent. Value was a meager 15 per cent in 1972.

So this past week there were many good reasons to celebrate the achievement of equality between women and men in society. But the mood among American athletes changed dramatically when the latest Supreme Court ruling was announced on Friday. It also has a vaguely official name (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization), but its influence can also be summed up relatively easily: the majority of the nine-member body, which has the final say on all of the nation’s existential matters, has thrown America’s women away.