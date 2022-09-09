Megacities in the United States and Saudi Arabia: Cities of Excellence: These future projects are being planned – Entertainment

Wind turbines and greenhouses should shape the city. Photo: Telusa

The world’s population is increasing, and the Earth is not. What do we do with humanity? There are enough ambitious plans for new and future cities. But what is the use of these concepts?

The Earth is currently inhabited by more than 7.7 billion people – and this trend is on the rise. The question of where everyone should live hasn’t arisen since only today? Future urban planning projects want to be groundbreaking. It is about space, quality of life, costs and above all sustainability. What does Future Cities offer?

Telosa: Utopia in the American Desert

The United States, the land of unlimited opportunities, as the saying goes. If billionaire Mark Lower, 51, has his way, that potential must be put into a megacity. Telusa, whose name is from the Greek, means “higher goal.” By 2030, it should provide a home for 50,000 people in the middle of the desert. The exact location of the city in the United States has not yet been determined: 36 counties of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah could become part of the project in any way. Cost point: 400 billion euros.

Every resident must by location You will be able to get to all places in the city from the apartment within 15 minutes: grocery stores, sports, workplaces … For this, the focus will be mainly on pedestrians and cyclists. Cars should go electric and autonomous, he says.

Topics such as sustainability and renewable energies are also part of the plan. The first images of what Telosa could look like show modern tall buildings with trees growing even on their roofs. Floating passenger cabins, reminiscent of large-sized drones, are scattered throughout the city. Greenhouses and wind farms also feature cityscapes. Telosa aims to be “open, fair and inclusive”.

Everything must be borne by the institutions that manage the money from rental licenses in the country and invest in social services. Each inhabitant can directly influence political decisions. What appears concretely is unknown. Telosa is still in its infancy, if at all. Because despite the good ideas and partial concepts, there is little concrete that Lore can offer. Especially since it is not even certain where Telosa should be built at all. It remains to be seen if this utopia will really emerge or if the whole thing will remain a utopia.







NEOM: “The City of the Future” is long

A different concept is followed in Saudi Arabia. NEOM has a budget of $500 billion and is expected to be larger than Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The special thing about it is Its length is 170 kmIt is 200 meters wide and about 500 meters high in the “Line” building. It will As per notification It accommodates nine million people and lives without roads, cars, and emissions. Officials, including the royal family, see it as an opportunity to think beyond the “oil state” era. Solar and wind energy technology is used for this purpose.

Similar to Telosa, an important point here is that residents can get from one end to the other within 20 minutes – by high-speed train. This will not be the first attempt by Saudi Arabia of this kind, they have already tried to move forward with a giant city project. At the time of project submission, four other major cities, including King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), were under construction. By 2030, 2 million people should actually live in King Abdullah City – so far there are less than 50,000…