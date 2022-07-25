MEGA rumor about Cristiano Ronaldo: Angry fans are in my arms!

Just a year after his exciting comeback with the Red Devils, Ronaldo could be back again. The Portuguese wants to play in the Champions League next season, but United only qualified for the European League. Sufficient reason to file a transfer request in Manchester. He said Ronaldo missed United’s summer tour in Thailand and Australia for family reasons.

The rumor mill was running high, and the 37-year-old has been linked with nearly every club that qualified for Class One. After cancellations from Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Atletico Madrid are said to be the most likely buyer. Ironically, Atletico. Ronaldo has not played more competitive matches against any other club (37), only against Sevilla and has scored more goals than against Colchoneros (25). It is therefore not surprising that Atleti supporters publicly protested the signing of the striker.

The hashtag “ContraCR7” has spread like wildfire across Twitter. During his nine years at Real Madrid, Ronaldo inflicted several painful defeats on his rivals in the city – most notably two bankruptcies in the Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016. Ronaldo is even ready to part with Atlético at his current annual salary of around €30m. A circumstance that shouldn’t matter to Atlético Madrid fans, as the majority of fans have already clearly positioned themselves. (tno/sport.de)