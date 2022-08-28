Media reports that US intelligence agencies will investigate whether Trump endangered the country with the classified files he stored

EFE. US intelligence agencies will assess whether the security of the country has been compromised by the classified documents previous president Donald Trump On Saturday, the newspaper reported that he was stored without a license at his home in Mar-a-Lago Politician and the series CNN.

According to these media, the Director of US Intelligence, Avril Haines, sent a letter to a group of lawmakers informing them that her office would conduct an “assessment” of the risks to state security. United State which may result from detection Documents what was trump.

To date, it is not known why the former president was in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) those documents and who had access to their content.

This is the first time that US intelligence has acknowledged the possibility that Safety From the country to archives trump He was in his mansion in Florida which was recovered before FBI During registration on August 8th.

Information posted by Department of Justice So far they have shown it trump And his environment can be investigated for three crimes: obstruction of justice, destruction of documents, and breach of the Espionage Act, which are punishable by imprisonment.

according to Politician s CNNHaines sent the letter on Friday, and it was addressed to House Government Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

In a statement, Maloney and Schiff praised the intelligence services’ decision to open an investigation to assess potential damage to the intelligence service. Safety And demanded the development of investigations quickly.

The announcement of the investigation coincides with the publication yesterday, by order of a judge, of the affidavit justifying the search for FBI To the palace at Mar-a-Lago.

The censored version of the released document blocked almost half of the content, so the investigation details of FBI.

However, the text reveals that a file FBI Afraid to withhold documents by trump It could jeopardize the identity of informants and other sources working with the US government.

The former president responded to the publication of that statement with sarcasm in an attempt to belittle it.