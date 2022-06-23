Measures for the spread of 5G technology in Colombia

According to the World Connectivity Report 2022, 4.9 billion people use it today InternetAnd, in America, the average was above 80% in citizen contact.

Although the panorama is not very significant in the area, in the framework of the event being held in Cancun (Mexico), I was alerted to a number that challenges governments and citizens themselves: 100 million people are offline in Latin America.

Under this scenario, explained Carlos Lugo, official of the International Telecommunication Union Some actions that can reduce communication barriers on 4G and . networks 5G network.

This is the latest technology Although many tests have been conducted from different companies in Colombiacontinues to face challenges to achieve universal use in the coming years.

(see also: The government provides details on the progress of 5G networks; site decree).

Read also









5G in Colombia: Widespread Challenges

In the framework of the event in which Pulzo participates, Expert explained 10 actions that can be taken into account in Colombia And in many countries of the region to achieve the rapid development of this technology: