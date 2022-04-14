McLaren boss: Three reasons behind Australia’s success

McLaren is back in the top ten at the Australian Grand Prix. Team boss Andreas Seidl explains why the MCL36 suddenly appears to be getting points

Breathe calmly in McLaren. At the Australian Grand Prix, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished just behind the podium. After a knockout early in the season, in which she fought for the Golden Pineapple with Aston Martin and Williams, this is a solid return to the traditional team.

Alone: ​​Is this a sustainable trend reversal or is it just a flash in the pan?

Lando Norris fears McLaren’s good form was due to the street circuit in Albert Park. “There were some things we did really well, for example a little different direction with the setup,” he admits, but he admits: “At the same time it was probably mainly because of the track.” With ’70:30 or rather 80:20′ is how the Briton puts the impact of the high-speed track into the St Kilda area.

Lando Norris. Credit: McLaren

His teammate Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t believe in a miracle either. “It’s not like we’ve done anything crazy,” he says. After all: “We build confidence in the car and we can bring it closer to the limit. It helps too.”

Lots of cockpit perspective. From the command post, team boss Andreas Seidl pinpointed the sudden rapid rise at three points.

“We’ve made some small improvements to the car, which improve performance,” the German explains. “Flexible planning of our package also helped. We applied the experimental values ​​from the first races here really well and were able to increase our competitiveness.”

It also means: At McLaren they understood the MCL36 better. Seidl: “The cars are still new and I think everything brought us back to where we took a step forward. We were faster in the race than the Alps, Alfa Romeo and Haas, which we had fallen behind in the previous races.”

Andrew Seidl. Credit: McLaren

But the Bavarian didn’t fool himself either: the slow corners where his orange rider had some catching up were not in Melbourne. He admits: “You can see that we lack grip. This is where we are the weakest compared to the big teams.”

But there are more positive things to report. In Saudi Arabia, the Woking team shone with the best stops. Seidl: It shows that we’ve finally taken the steps that we wanted in this area. I am very happy with it.”

Now is the time to keep calm. “We now have a clear plan for what we should do with the car,” Seidl says. But despite all our ambitions, we have to be patient. Our group is currently good enough to fight for places in the top ten. That’s better than it was at the start of the season, but it’s clearly not where we want to be. We still need a second to go up.”

The McLaren team boss steps on the ecstasy brakes. So the direction reversal isn’t just a flash in the pan after all.

