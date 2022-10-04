McDonald’s started accepting Bitcoin and Tether in a city in Switzerland by Cointelegraph

McDonald’s started accepting Bitcoin and Tether in Switzerland



Multinational fast-food chain McDonald’s (NYSE:) has begun accepting () as a payment method in Lugano, a city of 63,000 people located in the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, which has become a hub for cryptocurrency adoption in Western Europe.

A minute-long video of ordering food at a digital McDonald’s board and then paying at the regular cash register with the help of a mobile app was uploaded to Twitter (NYSE:) by Bitcoin Magazine on October 3. The (USDT) logo can be seen next to the Bitcoin symbol on an ATM, which is not surprising considering that in March of this year the city of Lugano announced that it would adopt Bitcoin, Tether and LVGA as its currency.

From Valley to Oasis: Swiss Crypto Consortium and Dubai Challenge

On March 3, 2022, the city signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tether Operations Limited, to launch the so-called “Plan B”. As part of this plan, Tether has created two funds: the first is $106 million, or 100 million Swiss francs, which is an investment fund for cryptocurrency startups, and the second is nearly $3 million, or about 3 million Swiss francs. million Swiss francs, to encourage the adoption of cryptocurrencies by businesses and businesses across the city.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph