McDonald’s, a vegan Mc Planet sandwich arrives in the UK

also McDonald’s He seems to be feeling a vegan challenge, to the point where he just announced the sandwich vegetarian mcplant In all of its restaurants in the UK and Ireland. The dish in question was tried last year by about 250 restaurants, and due to its success it was promoted in all respects as the official menu dish.

The burger is made from Beyond Meat and will be served alongside vegan pea protein cheese, vegan sauce, vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, onion, pickles, lettuce and tomato. “We are very pleased that our McPlant is now officially available to be tasted and appreciated by more customers,” commented Michael Graham ClaireMcDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer, UK and Ireland. “We saw a lot of response to the trial period in October and now McPlant on main roads, malls and gas stations across the UK and Ireland, so all of our customers will be able to try it.”



