Mazepin: “If Netflix takes kids from bars to gigs, they’ll be right” – Formula 1

The heated discussion between Christian Horner, Toto Wolff and Mattia Binotto in Canada at the meeting between the team managers and Stefano Domenicali will undoubtedly be one of the most followed episodes in the docu series. “Campaign for survival” Next year: The directors publicly confronted the sensitive issue inherent in the FIA’s anti-pig hunting technical guidance, and were in fact champions of an ongoing question-and-answer session during the meeting, which was nonetheless attended by Squad NetflixWho did not miss a glorious opportunity for discussion as it did, judging by the testimonies of those present.

Christian Horner even asked if he could Turn off the microphones And only when Season 5 goes on air will he know if this sentence was actually uttered by the Red Bull team manager and if it was captured by the docu-series cameras.

The altercation, described as almost “theatrical” and during which Wolf was particularly angry, caught the attention of one person absent from the meeting: Nikita Mazepin. The former Russian driver Haas, in fact, emphasized the importance of the work he had done Netflixwhich focuses on the goal of reviving the not-so-fun moments for Formula 1 fans, especially targeting young people.

interview by Sport Expressthe 23-year-old Russian expressed his opinion about this type of project, which may also have special implications: I think the authors’ work is really hard and I definitely don’t envy them – commented – In general, everything that reveals about sports is a good project, because it is aimed above all at young people. Maybe in 10-20 years Some guys won’t go to the bar anymore To drink beer in the evening after studying, But he’s going to go karting. At this point, we can say that it was a successful project. They are undoubtedly trying in Drive to Sur to make interesting situations that are not in reality.”