Mayan Journey | National

Laura Boy

Young Mexicans won the Albert Einstein Prize Gold Medal in the first World Robotics Challenge 2022, which was held in Geneva, Switzerland; They achieved the most prestigious award in the international competition that brought together the best talents in the field last October.

Students from Colegio Cervantes de Torreón, Coahuila, including two students from the delegation that represented our country, built a robot that performed best during the competition, also taking home the first Global Final Alliances and the first Global Silver Medals. Challenge award.

In an interview with todaywhich considered it “an honor to represent Mexico and to show that we are not a crystalline generation, and that when we put our minds to it we can win the championship.”

The competition, which took place from October 13-16, at the invitation of First Global, an association that encourages young people from more than 100 countries, including women, to participate in STEM (science, mathematics and engineering) careers, brought together the best teams. From young people in robotics “we want to prove that not only adults can provide solutions that generate innovation,” said Evan Aurelio, one of the winning team members.

Among the contestants, Emilia highlighted that participating in these competitions “shows that not only boys can, but us too. It is a great responsibility and pride, although there are still many barriers for a woman; the most important thing is to believe in yourself and know that You can shine, and in doing so, you make all the girls who develop robots great.”

They highlighted that their participation in the first Global Robotics Challenge 2022, the first face-to-face meeting after the Covid pandemic, has been a long journey. “We won first at the state level and then against the top eight teams in Mexico from First Global, which are very good teams; we won a robot assembly in just four hours,” explains Hugo Daniel, one of the team members.

The young winners explained that these competitions “taught us that although we are not the most advanced country in terms of robotics, we have tremendous talent and the opportunity to go far.”

Editing: Emilio Gomez