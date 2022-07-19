Maya training and national security, why?

Javier Solorzano In his video column today, he reflects on the controversy surrounding the fifth and sixth sections of the Maya train and the government’s decision to grant it National Security Statement.

According to the expert, “the decision was taken through the Security Council, and it is very difficult to think that the Council acted independently without the president’s consideration and decision, because for the president, The Mayan train is a priority in his government“.

Solorzano He believes that “we have to search for new forms of transport connections with the south of the country, which, according to the expert, include areas of extreme poverty, with many social inequalities, as well as some areas that must be discovered by trying to enter the terrain where these areas can be fully integrated into the the entire nation.”

“The idea [del Tren Maya] It is undoubtedly interesting and somewhat similar to the fact that the south is also there, it is also the most degraded part in terms of the country’s economy”

The analyst explains it The Mayan train order is a matter of national security “He’s really hitting the table, he’s forgetting any possibility of dialogue, he’s forgetting that there can be a debate and that’s proof that they don’t want to hear voices other than those of the government.”

“Democratic societies are stressful at times because we listen to everyone, see what is the best decision for everyone and based on that we decide and even if the government is the head of the society, in the end this government is obligated to listen to the voices that participated, because it is very easy to listen to those who think like One, but it is very difficult to listen to those who do not think that way.”

for Solorzanothis is sensitive because “a noble project will become a very difficult one, because this country has grown over many years with men and women specializing in different fields.”

“People who criticize Section Five because of the way it is going to be built and what is in the infrastructure, they don’t do it out of laziness. […] If we sit down to see things better, we will hear very strong reasons to believe that at least this fifth and sixth division should change course.”

Javier Solorzano explain what Originally, the Mayan train had another route, but various pressures prompted it to change its course.. He was on the highway that leads from Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Tulum, but there seems to be pressure from the hoteliers, and he pushed into the jungle area,” which is why the journalist wondered why the government made its decision.