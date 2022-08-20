Maya Lin designs an installation for the Obama Presidential Center

Artist and architect Maya Lin has designed a massive statue that will enrich the new cultural complex built by the Barack Obama Foundation to preserve the memory of the eight-year term of the 44th President of the United States. It is expected to open in 2025

Maya Lin He is one of the most famous architects in the United States. His curriculum includes commissions such as the Nelson Library at Smith College, the Museum of the Chinese in America, in Manhattan, the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, one of Washington’s most visited public artworks. . to meObama Presidential Center– works started in 2021 – I received an order to enrich an area of ​​the large park that will surround the cultural center dedicated to an eight-year term (from 2009 to 2017) Barack ObamaThe first African American president in United States history. authorized Seeing through the universeThe work will be located in the middle of the Ann Dunham Waterpark – a park dedicated to the memory of Obama’s mother -. The installation is made up of two large stones, one of which is perforated to be a ‘fountain of light’, and is designed to fit into the surrounding green space, amplifying its vocation as an area for contemplation, relaxation and intimacy. L ‘Ann Dunham Water Park It will be achieved thanks to the contribution of the Obama Foundation, which was joined by the contribution of former activists in the 2008 election campaign.

Obama Presidential Center

Work started in September 2021 based on a project by the architects Todd Williams And the Billy TsinThe complex will be built within Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side, adjacent to the university’s campus. Currently the estimated cost is $830 million, covered by the Barack Obama Foundation which has collected 720 million donations since 2016, and aims to reach 1.5 billion by 2026. The large complex that will occupy an area of ​​20,900 square meters, when completed, will consist of three buildings: One will house the museum, as well as meeting rooms and teaching rooms; The second includes the Obama administration’s library and the third is a theater for performances and parties. The latter building will also be equipped with an auditorium, restaurant and public garden. In 2018, the Obama Foundation announced an agreement to place a portion of the Chicago Public Library within the complex. Once completed, the estimated volume of visitors is the equivalent of 700,000 units annually from across the country, which will have positive effects on the city’s economy.

– Niccolo Lucarelli

https://www.obama.org/the-center/