Mattie Schmid – Returning to Alma Mater as a PGA Tour Player

A very special tournament will be held this week for the German shooting star on the DP World Tour. Not only because he was one of the 50 players on the DP World Tour who had the opportunity to launch on the PGA Tour. The Barbasol Championships in Kentucky is a short trip into the past for Mattie Schmid. Because the northeastern US state has been the home of the 24-year-old for five years. Schmid attended the University of Louisville while also playing for the Louisville Cardinals golf team. The German’s talent was already evident at that time, and Schmid earned his first major trophies in amateur golf and golf while still in university. After graduating in 2021, he left Louisville to be named Rookie of the Year on the DP World Tour that same year. So this week, he’s back at his university as a seasoned pro and PGA Tour player. Before the tournament, the German talked about his time in college and what he hopes to earn from the week in Kentucky.

Mattie Schmid: “The college really prepared me for the tour.”

The path to becoming a professional golfer can be a long and difficult climb. There is no one right or wrong direction that will determine whether all the work pays off. Mattie Schmid, who was born and raised in Munich, decided at the age of eighteen to step into the unknown. He has gone to the USA, the land of unlimited opportunities, but also to the country where the biggest sports leagues in the world are, where sports are so professionally practiced even at the college level that it is the perfect preparation for being a professional. I have seen. Schmid played golf in college for five years, from junior to senior. During this time, he not only developed himself, but also developed the game of golf extensively.

“I had a great time here in college as a Cardinal of Louisville. I think it helped my golf tremendously,” Schmid said before this week’s Barbasol tournament. “I wasn’t very good before. I would say I don’t think I would have done it on the tour right away, to such a high level on the tour, but college really prepared me for the tour and gave me the opportunity to improve myself.”

For Schmid, it feels like he’s returning to his second home this week. Keene Trace Golf Club, home of the Barbasol Championship, is an hour’s drive from the university.

DP World Tour Points and Final Ticket for the British Open 2022

For Schmid, a guest appearance in Kentucky should not be just a get-together with old friends. The German has a chance this week and the day after (Barracuda Championship) to collect points for the DP World Tour, but also for the PGA Tour. “I think it’s a great opportunity because the PGA Tour is involved,” Schmid said. “It’s a big tournament and even with the DP World ranking points, it’s one of the biggest events of the year.”

In addition, the winner can expect another prize this week, which will likely weigh a little more among players than generous prize money or round points. Because a week before the 150th British Open in St Andrews, Kentucky State also became the starting place for the last major of the year. Schmid, who took silver at “The Open” as an amateur top last year, will do everything in his power to return to the world’s most prestigious tournament.

“Obviously I’m very proud of myself that I was able to do this (to win the silver). I have to say I’m very grateful to the DP World Tour for giving me the opportunity to start as a comeback and then. When I turned pro, I knew how it went and wasn’t too nervous.”