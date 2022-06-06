Matthias Flückiger sweeps Switzerland’s XCO Championship without Nino Schurter

Matthias Flückiger and Alessandra Keeler are the new Switzerland XCO champions. Fluckiger completely dominated, but Keeler had to fight to the last meter.













Nino Schurter preferred to focus on his preparations for the World Cup The Swiss XCO Championship is one of the most controversial and highest level national championships on the entire planet. A large part of their favorites are also the favorites in all the World Cup events. This weekend, on completely different dates from most countries, the Swiss XCO Championship was held. It was in Leysin, in a test that was also scored in the Proffix Swiss Bike Cup and Nino Schurter was not in it.

Matthias Flückiger flew to win by more than 2 minutes The big news ahead of the Swiss XCO 2022 was the announcement of the absence of Nino Schurter. The world champion is looking to focus entirely on the World Cup (which he leads) and has a tough week of training as his eyes shine on the next scoring event in Leogang next week. That left the stakes somewhat open. Matthias Flückiger, Lars Forster or Filippo Colombo were among the most likely candidates. But there was no color. Matthias Flückiger dominated the race hard to win with over two minutes of supremacy. In this case about his colleague, Vital Albin, who is spending one of his best seasons. The podium was completed by Andrei Frischknecht, while Colombo (8th) and Forster (11th) were far from expected of them.