Matthias Flückiger sweeps Switzerland’s XCO Championship without Nino Schurter

Matthias Flückiger and Alessandra Keeler are the new Switzerland XCO champions. Fluckiger completely dominated, but Keeler had to fight to the last meter.






Nino Schurter preferred to focus on his preparations for the World Cup

The Swiss XCO Championship is one of the most controversial and highest level national championships on the entire planet. A large part of their favorites are also the favorites in all the World Cup events. This weekend, on completely different dates from most countries, the Swiss XCO Championship was held. It was in Leysin, in a test that was also scored in the Proffix Swiss Bike Cup and Nino Schurter was not in it.