Matthews and Spratt lead Australia without Ewan at the International Cycling World Cup

by Lord save her

Officially, Caleb Ewan has been excluded from the Australian bloc that will seek to bring the rainbow home. The gray season and the path that can be very demanding for him are valid reasons for choosing to leave him and choosing to lead Michael Matthews. In The Women’s List, Amanda Spratt is the reference.

“Honestly, I don’t have much to say about it, aside from the fact that I’m sad, I won’t be there to represent my country and I think I deserve to be there,” the runner said on Twitter. Calculate after knowing the decision.

Throughout the season, he’s been an erratic rider, someone who often fails in important events against top competitors. Since the World Cup is at home, the margin of error is very small and therefore you cannot trust a cyclist who has not made guarantees. On the other hand, Matthews regained confidence and showed an outstanding level in the Tour, for example.

Simon Clarke (Israeli Prime Minister Tech), Luke Dorbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Heinrich Hausler (Victor Bahrain), Jay Hindley (Bora Hansruhe), Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën), Nick Schultz (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Luke Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) ) – who will do the timing – are the people chosen to shine in the tropical event their nations host.

A versatile and balanced block, designed to adapt to potential racing tactical scenarios and has different cards to compete, because if Matthews—the fastest of the block—fails, Hindley or O’Connor can back up.

In addition to Spratt, Alexandra Manley, Georgia Baker, Grace Brown, Brody Chapman, Sarah Roy, and Josie Talbot make up the women’s squad that will have its representatives as Brown and Baker in the individual time trial.

Alexander Tenet

Do you like what we do? yesFollow us Instagram s Twitter

Join on Facebook: international cycling

Copyright © 2012-2022 International Cycling. All rights reserved