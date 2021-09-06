Mattarella at Supersalone meets companies from the Northeast

The Head of State visited the Fantoni Spa Pavilion along with the Friulian President and Assopannelli Leader, who said: “It was a great honor, we talked about sustainable production”

Milan. Get Supersaloon In Milan, an event proposes an additional symbolic march, called as it is to distinguish the boundaries, between the pre-crisis caused by Covid and the rebirth. Not surprisingly, when cutting the tape, together Maria Borough, President roasted And about the salon, talk about President of the RepublicAnd Sergio MattarellaWho opened the event, visited some booths and met the entrepreneurs. He touched the honor of the 77 company team that left for Milan from veneto NS Friuli Venezia Giulia, a Paolo Fantoni, head of the manufacturer of plates of the same name, headquartered in Osubo (Udine).

“We have been greatly honored by the head of state,” Fantoni said. We told him about the peculiarity of our company, namely the fact that our products are made from recycled materials and testify to our company’s commitment to greater sustainability of production.”

Fantoni موقف position

Supersalone “supercircolare”

Fantoni’s commitment is after all the commitment of the entire supply chain. “And it is the most sustainable in the world – noted the Friuli entrepreneur as President of Assopannelli and Vice President FederlegnoArredo -. And Supersalone, thanks to the use of recycled wood panels, is for all intents and purposes a “very circular” event, designed to be meticulously reused with the aim of a circular economy.”

“It is no coincidence – he continues – that sustainability is at the heart of the union’s work which will be embodied in the fall with the formulation of a statement that we hope to be able to present at a conference United nations Glasgow on Climate».

red carpet

The unmissable appointment of Supersalone to politics, who was able to meet the entrepreneurs in person, clear of flashes (always welcome) “and touch the pulse of the situation, understand the problems we are going through, super loneliness is also this.” Fantoni concluded his speech by saying that he had received ministers among others. Cingolani (environmental transformation) shakeioorgetti (economic progress). And from Fvg the regional advisor for productive activities, Sergio Emedo BenI.

From one position to another

Always in the name of sustainability, it’s moving We don’t know, accompanied by Martinaco which has been producing design furnishings for nearly half a century and has started taking on green products long before the topic came to the fore with its collections of armchairs and sofas made from 5 layers of raw materials, recyclable and detachable with hands.

If you stand, you will not help us

“We arrived in Milan knowing that we were going to face a whole new reality, but the effect is positive as well as the quality of the relationship – comments the LaCividina president in the early days of the show. Fulvio Bolphone -, The clients are mainly European, but surprisingly the first visits came from the US. Excellent mark.

Fuorisalone fermentation

Many companies organized appointments outside the perimeter of Rho, the conquest of Milan, the center of events, and hosted them in suggestive corners of the city or in galleries renovated for the occasion.

Road Kitchen from Snaidero

Snydero SpaThe kitchen company headquartered in Majano (Ud) has chosen its flagship store in Milan brira To host three dates with as many of its historical designers as possible: Massimo Joza, Ginni, Paolo Pininfarina, Andreuchi and Hussle.

Calligaris Group (Manzano) took the opportunity to present his latest acquisition in town: the Dutch company Fat BoyA world-famous brand of iconic colorful pillow covers.

moroso (Tavagnaco) instead introduced “More-so,” the company’s new division, created to share the call with the ever-growing audience of design enthusiasts.

