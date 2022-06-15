Matilda the Musical, here is the trailer for the Netflix movie inspired by the works of Roald Dahl!

Those who lived their childhood between the ’90s and early twentieth century can only associate Matilda Wormwood’s name with Mara Wilson’s face in The legendary Matilda 6: Diversion dating back to 1997, was certainly not the only one to draw inspiration from Roald Dahl’s timeless work published in 1988.

Beginning in 2010, for example, in theaters around the world we’ve seen Matilda the Musical, a theatrical performance directly inspired by the author’s book The Chocolate Factory and The Big Gentle Giant: New Netflix movie We finally have the trailer.

Produced as part of the process that led to Netflix acquiring the rights to Roald Dahl’s works, Matilda the Musical It will then be taken from the play of the same name and will recreate the adventures of our unfortunate miserable girl with special powers; The trailer released in these hours by Netflix already shows some pretty cool choreography created for the movie, but above all lets us take a first look at Emma Thompson As the iconic and hated Miss Trinciabue.

Matilda the Musical Coming to Netflix on Christmas: What’s your opinion? Are you confident about this new adaptation? Let us know what you think in the comments…and of course avoid chocolate brownie indigestion!