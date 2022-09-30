Masked fighters demand social security. Urge the Senate to legislate

a group of professional wrestlers Freelancers visited The Senate of the Republic To demand that it be legislated so that this sector of athletes enjoys social security and employment benefits.

After leaving a meeting with officials from the office of Senator Ricardo Monreal, the masked pointed out that it is a matter of social justice, it is necessary to give them Benefits and medical servicesSince they are a high-risk profession, they always have to go to the doctor.

“The whole sport is very unprotected, but especially wrestlingBecause we get no help from anywhere, no social benefits. Obviously all files injuries that our comrades have, money comes out of our pockets to survive and prepare, and treatments and rehabilitation come from us, so we come to see if they have helped us to be able to legislate and to be supported,” reports the fighter Metamorphosis who went to the Senate with El Bandita, King Arturo, King Patriarca and Rio del Baggio, are among the proponents of the “squat sport”.

Read also: Ricardo Monreal is proud of the networks with his animated version “RapReal”

At the conclusion of the meeting, they reported that employees from the office of the President of the Political Coordination Council listened to them. Ricardo Monreal Avilawho gave them suggestions.

The fighters announced that it was agreed to hold a new meeting in the coming days to designate a specific project that would help these athletes and provide them with social and labor protection.

*With information from Luis Carlos Rodriguez

Read also: MPs cancel daylight saving time

Subscribe here To receive directly in your email our newsletters about today’s news, opinion, weekend options, Qatar 2022 and many other options.

april / rcr