Marsupial attack: a golfer attacked by a kangaroo in Australia – panorama

Kangaroos are actually pacifist. Photo: Kelly Barnes/AAP/dpa





Not cute: kangaroos can be very aggressive. A strong specimen has now seriously injured a golfer. It was not the first attack of the Australian animal.

Brisbane – A woman was attacked by a kangaroo and seriously injured while playing golf in the Australian state of Queensland. Local emergency services said on Twitter on Friday that the victim had been taken to hospital in a “stable condition”.







According to the media, the marsupial attack occurred in Arundel on the Gold Coast, which is also popular with tourists. 9News reported that the 69-year-old woman sustained serious injuries to her head and jaw, as well as to her arms and legs.

The animal attacked without warning and suddenly kicked the Australian. “She fell to the ground with that first kick, and while she was on the ground the kangaroo kicked her a few times,” said Joel McEwan, chief operating officer of Queensland Ambulance Operations. The media spoke of a “malicious attack”. It was not clear why the kangaroo attacked the Australian without provocation.

The Queensland Department of Environment said the animals are usually fairly peaceful – but they can become aggressive if they feel threatened. “Although the risk of this happening is very small, we still have to be careful about the animals,” she said.

According to 9News, this was the third kangaroo attack downstream since mid-March. At the time, a teenager was out on her motorbike in Victoria when a kangaroo suddenly jumped out of the woods and pushed her off the bike. The 14-year-old was in hospital for ten days with multiple injuries. Also in March, a three-year-old girl was attacked by a kangaroo at her home in New South Wales and seriously injured.









The kangaroo is the national animal of Australia. There are four species of marsupial jumping: the red kangaroo, the eastern gray kangaroo, the western gray kangaroo, and the antelope kangaroo. In tropical Queensland, the eastern gray kangaroo is most common.



