Mars’ underground brine could be a good source of oxygen

If humans were to ever visit Mars, they might need to make some important resources while they are there in order to stay long enough to explore and restock the long return voyage. Although the days of surface water flow are long gone, the Red Planet is not entirely without the raw ingredients to make this business a success.

The March 2020 mission launched in July Experiment With this goal in mind. MOXIE – Experience Using Mars’ oxygen resources in situ – a box not much larger than a roaster that produces oxygen from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere 2 . While a much larger version is needed to make liquid oxygen fuel for a rocket, MOXIE is sized to produce the amount of oxygen an active person needs to breathe.

A new study led by Bralay Jain at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is testing a device that can tap into a different source – a brine above chlorine thought to be present on Mars at some locations. The device can split the water in the brine, producing pure oxygen and hydrogen.

Perchlorate (ClO 4 We discovered that salts are common on the surface of Mars. These salts have affinity with water molecules and can collect water vapor over time, turning into a brine at a very low temperature. exist Evidence Large quantities of what could be this brine below the surface of Mars’ arctic, smaller quantities have been called up as a possible explanation for the activity. Strips that appear sometimes On the slopes of Mars.

To test whether we could take advantage of this resource, the researchers built an electrolyzer that was operated in Martian-like conditions. It uses a standard platinum-carbon cathode and a special anode of lead, ruthenium and oxygen previously developed by researchers. They mixed a reasonable concentration of magnesium perchlorate brine and filled the headspace in that container with pure carbon dioxide gas. 2 Mars-like atmosphere. Everything was kept at -36 ° C (-33 ° F). When turned on, the brine flows through the device, splitting into pure oxygen gas which is captured on the anode side and pure hydrogen gas on the cathode side.

The device worked well, producing about 25 times the amount of oxygen that its counterpart MOXIE could administer. MOXIE requires about 300 watts of power to run, and this device matches the oxygen output of about 12 watts. Additionally, it also produces hydrogen that can be used in a fuel cell to generate electricity. And researchers say it will be smaller and lighter than MOXIE. In the end, this all just shows that MOXIE operates at a lower quality – but more widely accessible – resource in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. 2 Instead of water.

A device like this needs to undergo long-term pressure tests, of course, to ensure that performance does not degrade over time and is generally strong. The membrane separating the cathode and anode sides was carefully turned on to block carbon dioxide 2 Of contaminating it, for example. If your survival depends on a device you brought to Mars, malfunctions are not an option.

PNAS, 2020. DOI: 10.1073 / Banas .2008613117 (About DOIs).