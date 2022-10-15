Marquez directed the experiment in Australia

The second day of excitement began in Australia, where the 18th round of the MotoGP championship takes place, and it was a charming third time for Marc Marquez, as he was the fastest on the third course after the clear dominance of Johann Zarco in the championship. Opening day is the fastest of both courses. In this case, the player from Cervera was dominant, but was unable to move forward with Honda to the finish, explaining that his right arm injury was left behind and that he stands as a direct contender.

Marquez maintained the direction of the previous tests and waited until the last minutes to move up the rankings, although he did so in an intense battle with the time-dominated Ducatis. Behind the Spaniard finished Luca Marini and Jorge Martin, two of those who have sought clues in recent presentations and are battling against the most experienced. Completing the top five, with Aprilia was Alex Espargaro and the other from Italian factory Marco Pesici.

Jack Miller feels very comfortable at home and he showed that by reaching sixth, but fighting a little later during practice session number three. Behind him was Alex Marquez, while Francesco Bagnaia was eighth with the other official Ducati. Ninth place and also maintaining a clear lead was Maverick Vinales with Aprilia’s other, while current champion and championship leader Fabio Quartaro was just enough to secure a place in Q2.

France’s Johann Zarco, who has been the owner of it all so far, left the second round of qualifying with a commitment to go to find a place among the 12. Among the highlights that will be in the first quarter, Joan Mir on his return to action, and Enia Bastianini who failed to find a point For Ducati, Paul Espargaro who was later on Friday, and Miguel Oliveira, winner of the last date in Buriram.

The next round of MotoGP will be at 11:30 PM. With FP4 and immediately the two ratings, which will determine the starting grid for the race that will be Sunday at 0:00 AM (Argentine time). This is the schedule of combined times between the three practices: