Markkanen shoots Finland, who will face Spain in the quarter-finals

The Finnish national team defeated Croatia (94-86) this Sunday in the round of 16 of the European League, and will face Spain for a place in the semi-finals, after the outstanding performance of the pivotal role. Laurie MarkkanenWho finished the match with 43 points and 47 ratings, while Poland continued in the tournament after its victory over Ukraine (86-94), thanks to some good last minutes.

in championship Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo As proper names, Lauri Markkanen wanted to join the party and was unstoppable against Bojan Bogdanovic’s Croatia and Mario Khizonia. His 43 points and nine rebounds were the main argument to confirm Finland’s nomination to the quarterfinals, with the Utah Jazz player as the player Threatens more dangers for Spain Next round on Tuesday at 5:15pm in Berlin (Germany).

Owner of the match from the start, Markkanen was backed by teammate Saline’s hat-trick (17), and he was very successful on Sunday. Croatia, who won the first quarter (20-21), managed to keep pace until the end of the first half, with Broz Saric (12 points) and Bogdanovic (23).

They call him the King of the North for a reason 👑🇫🇮 43 points | 9 REB | 3AST | 3BLK | 0 to Lauri Markkanen and Finland are not done yet 💯#EuroBasket x # It brings inconvenience pic.twitter.com/rJHC7ULz7e – FIBA ​​EuroBasket (EuroBasket) September 11, 2022

However, Finland’s arrangement and consistency, without much experience in major tournaments – he has only played in the World Cup once and in Eurobasket his best result is sixth place -, were enough to continue his dream, with his ‘stump’ in the league american pro. hopefull.

Poland wins over Ukraine

For its part, Poland won a match that was very close until the last five minutes, when Ponytka (22 points) and Sokolowski (13 points) emerged as champions of the Polish national team against Ukraine. With the final score 86-94, the nationalization of the base AJ Slaughter played a key role with 24 points and 5 rebounds.

Although the duel started even, Poland showed more accuracy in the first game, as Slaughter successfully held his side. However, Ukraine did not take its eyes off the game and always followed on the heels of its opponent, taking the second quarter and reaching halftime 45-42.

Same scenario after restart, with Poland and Ukraine dominating Entrusted to the veteran Artem Pustovy to get alive (67-69) into the last and final quarter. With only a minute to play and 86-88 on the scoreboard, Poland decided in their favor from the free throw line, to put the final 86-94 and advance to the Eurobasket quarter-finals for the first time in the last 25 years.