In a tense and tumultuous competition, the Finnish side of the stands was the most cheerful at the end. Finland had to win to avoid disqualification and beat the Czech Republic 98-88 to book their place in Berlin

Turning point: Finland ruled from start to finish, but the tough Czech Republic crawled into number one and tried to make it interesting in the last five minutes. Laurie Markkanen had no intention of allowing this. The presence of three pointers and a immersion in the alley caused the Prague crowd to stand on his feet and Susijengi to a standing ovation as they left the stadium.

TCL Man of the Game: Lauri, Lauri, Lauri… Markkanen is in great shape, he has 34 points with 10 rebounds in these, which means he’s scored his second thirty double in four games.

The stats don’t lie: there’s not much you can do when Finland is 15 vs 32 out of the arc. Sasu Salin is responsible for five of them, all in the first 25 minutes of the match.

Conclusion: Finland has done their part, and they will be looking to finish the match 3-2 for a better round of 16 clash. Even if they lost to the Netherlands in their last match in Prague, and there were 3-3 draws with Finland, Israel and the Czech Republic, Lassie Tove would not be the odd team.

The Czech Republic has one last chance against Israel, if Serbia helps them win on Tuesday. Thomas Satoransky was active again and provided 10 assists in 25 minutes of work. Vojtech Hruban led the scoring with 22 goals for coach Ronen Ginzburg.