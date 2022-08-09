Marilyn Engelhorn | 29-year-old rejects the inheritance of $ 4 billion and explains its reasons | Austrian | nnda nnrt | Narration | EC Stories | Globalism

Young Marilyn Engelhorn Austrian Heiress to a fortune accumulated over nearly 200 years; However, he refused to inherit more than the $4 billion he is entitled to under the law.

“It’s not that I don’t want to be rich, it’s that I don’t want to be rich”said the 29-year-old who wants to give up 90% of her inheritance.

Engelhorna student of language and literature at the University of Vienna, a descendant of Frederick EngelhornWho founded the chemical company Badische Anilin-und Soda-Fabrikknown for its acronym BAFS, one of the largest companies in the world. Despite this, she is convinced that she did “nothing” to deserve the millions of dollars for her family, so she suggested that the state take over the money.

according to BBC, the young woman was living the life of the “outstanding rich girl”, educated in the best schools, and had shoulders with the higher society; However, he is aware How skewed the economy is.

“I can’t keep sitting and waiting for someone, somewhere to do something”announced. “We have come to the end of the road when another 250 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty this year.”

Redistribution of wealth and taxes to millionaires

Engelhorn driving the movement tax me nowa proposal made up of heirs of large fortunes who would give them up in favor of a higher tax rate for the wealthy.

In May this year, during World Economic Forum (WEF)Engelhorn joined with other wealthy and left-wing activists to demand fairer tax systems around the world.

Some of the changes the movement is seeking are wealth redistribution, taxation of millionaires, and significant structural changes in senior positions. In this way, greater social justice will be achieved.

On the other hand, the young woman is part of the “Millionaires for Humanity” initiative and works for the “Guerrilla Foundation”.

The first is an organization that promotes increasing or creating rates for millionaires, while the second seeks to change systems of oppression and inequality (such as hetero-patriarchy, colonialism, and white supremacy), as well as philanthropy that supports a “status”.

Engelhorn hopes, by his actions, It is possible for a democratic society to reach an agreement that takes in a transparent manner what it needs from the most privileged.