Maria José de Toro adds two silver medals in Finland

In Maria José de Toro’s mind it was during the wonderful year of 2021 the World Cup that could finally not be held in Canada. For this reason, her goals this year have focused on the event in Finland in which the athlete from La Ruda has already managed to climb to the podium twice, with two silver medals in the W45 class. The first came at a cross-country event, which was held in Tampere, and the second at 5,000 metres, on the slopes of Hirvanta, a residential area on the outskirts of Tampere.

For De Toro, this competition will conclude a season that started with a bronze medal in the 1500m at the European Indoor Championships and with the national cross-country title in her class. Rodence wants to finish her performance in the 1500m test that will be on Thursday which will complete an adventure she has been able to take thanks to the help several companies have received from La Roda “because otherwise it would be impossible to be here and compete”, he told this magazine yesterday.

Maria José de Toro is very happy with the results obtained, especially because the entire sporting year has been focused on this World Cup event. He pointed out that “the competition lasts 10 days and covers various tests, from 1500 meters, to 5000, 10 kilos, half and marathon, which also pass through the cross,” noting that they found in Finland a temperature similar to that in La Roda. «Uno piensa que por aquí las temperaturas son más bajas, pero el cross lo corrimos con 35 grados y mucha humedad, lo que no es normal aquí, no es normal llegar y encontrarte la misma temperatura que en LaRoda, pero allí entreieno a morning”.

The Rodense with her buddies on the 5000m podium in the W45. – Photo: MJTOn the cross-test, he noted, “I wasn’t sure about my fitness because I hadn’t competed this way for a long time, but being the first to test I was really looking forward to it. The truth is, I was pretty good at it, and a Romanian girl and I stayed up front. In the last 500m she made a very strong change of pace and I couldn’t follow her.”

