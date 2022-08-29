Marcos’ balance between China and the United States | Asia | DW

What path will the Philippines’ new president, Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr., take in foreign policy? The question is important to the balance of power and stability in the region: first, the Philippines is China’s main adversary alongside Vietnam in territorial disputes in the South China Sea: second, the Philippines is one of America’s oldest military allies in Asia, an alliance that Marcos’ predecessor Duterte has questioned finding its place among the two opponents.

Marcos Jr., the son of the longtime dictator of the same name who was ousted in 1986, does not want to choose between China and the United States, but insists on his country’s independence: “No matter what the great powers try to do, Marcos had promised before his election in Last May, “We have to act in the interests of the Philippines. We cannot allow us to become part of other countries’ foreign policies.”

“China is the strongest partner”

However, unlike his predecessor Duterte, who also advocated an “independent foreign policy of the Philippines,” Marcos is bound by a military assistance agreement with the United States. Felix Haydock, an Asia expert at the Berlin Foundation for Science and Policy (SWP) explains in an interview with DW Ferdinand Marcos Senior, who was elected president in 1965 and ruled the country from 1972 until his fall in 1986, was a close Asian ally of the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (in front of the Chinese flag) with President Marcos

When Marcos Jr. won the presidential election in May with a clear majority, some observers saw his victory as a positive development for China. In a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, who attended the inauguration of the new president, Marcos described China as the “most powerful partner of the Philippines” and stated that he wanted to take bilateral relations to a “higher level”. On the occasion of Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit in early July, Marcos stressed that many opportunities for cooperation with China should be explored, but clearly not on the terms set by Beijing to renegotiate the $5 billion agreed under Duterte with Beijing. According to the government in Manila, other sources of funding may also be sought.

Regional conflict unresolved

At the same time, Marcos promises his people the relentless defense of national interests in the territorial maritime dispute with China. His Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo referred to the 2016 ruling by the International Court of Arbitration, which rejected China’s claim to the entire South China Sea as null and void. However, without practical consequences: China does not recognize the jurisdiction of the Hague Tribunal. Manila can do no more than protest the incursions of the Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels in its waters.

The first State of the Union address by the new president, elected by a large majority

However, Marcus’ verbal behavior has struck and strained, says Asia expert Yasmine Lorsch of the University of Erfurt. “Opinion polls currently show that the Filipino people want a clear and hard line on questions of territorial sovereignty and territorial claims in the South China Sea. There is currently a stronger shift toward the United States.” This fits well with the current reorganization of US politics: After Donald Trump has tended to ignore traditional relations with Southeast Asian countries for so long, Joe Biden is again focusing more on alliances, including with the Philippines, says Lorsch.

South China Sea conflict zone

US Secretary of State Blinken stressed during his visit to Manila in early August that the 70-year-old defense pact between the two countries is “very solid”. He reiterated the United States’ guarantee of military assistance to the Philippines in the event of attacks on its armed forces, aircraft and ships. Blinken’s visit comes amid the crisis surrounding Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, to which China responded with days of maneuvers near the island. However, Marcus downplayed the importance of the conflict when he met Blinken. According to Reuters, he said, “The already volatile situation has not become more acute.” “We are already used to this level (of Sino-US relations).” His foreign minister, Manalo, said the United States was certainly an important ally, but for Taiwan, “the Philippines is counting on major powers to help calm the situation.” Position escalation cannot be used.

These Manila statements make it clear that despite all their loyalty to the US alliance, they do not want to offend Beijing. “Everything depends to some extent on how the regional system develops and how you act according to that system, especially with regard to the regional security structure in Southeast Asia,” says Asia expert Hayduk, referring to the dominant rivalry between the great powers, the United States of America and China. region. “I think Marcus Jr. will act more in the direction of multipolarity, as many other ASEAN countries are doing at the moment, which do not want to decide in favor of China or the United States.”