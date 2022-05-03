Marcelo Ebrard travels to Washington, United States

digital millennium

Mexico City / 03.05.2022 23:00:31

Minister of Foreign Affairs , Marcelo Ebrardtravel to Washington to discuss development cooperation issues before the next top of the americas.

Following the conversation between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his American counterpart, Joe BidenThe Minister of Foreign Affairs made a working tour in the capital of the American Union, where he will reside Various meetings with officials in that country.

Through his social networks, Ebrard announced that he will leave Mexico in the afternoon and that he will stop in Atlanta, he also said that once he got details about the negotiations, will share.

“Leaving for Washington, D.C., stopping in Atlanta. Meeting tomorrow with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Alejandro Mallorcas of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Also meeting to make (sic) investment in Central America and southern Mexico a reality. I will tell about the agreements that have been reached. to her “.