Marc Marquez underwent successful surgery on his right arm in the United States

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Honda), a six-time MotoGP world champion, underwent successful surgery on his right arm in the United States, his team said in a statement on Friday.

In its short text, the team explained: “The Repsol Honda Team rider underwent surgery on his right humerus at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The medical team deemed the operation a success and Mark can now begin his recovery.”

He noted that, “Within three hours, Dr. Joaquín Sanchez Sotelo and his team performed the humerus resection. Dr. Sanchez Sotelo considered that the operation was successful without complications.”

Marc Marquez, 29, will continue to the United States in the coming days “to ensure his immediate recovery after surgery, before returning to Spain to continue his treatment plan.”

And the Catalan driver had announced last Saturday that he would have to undergo surgery again, which was interpreted by the Spanish press as the possibility of the end of his current season, although the estimated time for the exit was not specified.

Marquez was the victim of a broken right arm in July 2020.

This was the fourth operation on the right humerus. Physical and visual problems prevented him from performing in recent seasons at the level of previous seasons.

