Maodo Lo has not yet fulfilled his NBA dream – sports all over the world

Tennis star Murray does not consider quitting: ‘He can keep up’

preferred or not? The DBB team faces a difficult task in Bosnia

After his basketball party at the start of the European Championship against France, teammates and experts Maodo Lo predicted a future in the NBA.

“Modo will be the next German player in the NBA,” said captain Dennis Schroeder. Lo himself has not yet fulfilled the dream of jumping into the best basketball league in the world. “If the road leads there, that would be great,” Lu said. The 29-year-old goalkeeper from Alba Berlin doesn’t want to be under pressure. “If not, that’s fine too. My ambition is to always get better.”

“You have to get the contract, otherwise it won’t work”

Lo has played in college in the United States in the past and made an NBA club appearance. “There were connections at the time,” Lu said, but the contract he was offered was only half guaranteed. “That’s why I chose Bamberg,” Low said of his move to Franconia in 2016. Low moved through Bayern Munich to Alba Berlin in 2020, where he recently became three-time German champions in a row.

With his strong performance in the Euroleague, he sparked the interest of the NBA once again. “There was always an interest, but there was never a real contract, otherwise I would probably have accepted it,” Lu said, “You have to get the contract, otherwise it won’t work.”

After his strong performance against the French, Lo also received a compliment from Chauncey Billups. The Portland Trail Blazers coach is in Cologne as an assistant to Germany’s next rival, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and said Lu has everything he needs for a career in the NBA. “It’s a great honor to hear something like this from a former player,” Lu said.