Many nicknames for TWG 1861 Göttingen

There was a real rain of medals for the swimmers at the TWG 1861 Göttingen at the North German Championships in Hannover – including gold medals in the singles and relay.

Göttingen.After good results in the national championships, the TWG 1861 Göttingen swimmers continued their streak of success at the North German Championships in Hanover. Twenty TWG participants competed and there were twenty medals in the individual competitions. Six podium places have been added in the relay races.

In the singles, 13-year-old Elias Hararty once again swam away from his competitors. Hararty won the 200m backstroke and 100m butterfly and silver medals in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Finn Koons wins the junior category

Finn Koons, who has just returned from the United States during a semester break, also won two titles in two categories. In the US, he used to swim in the short yard lane, but still posted good times in the individual 200-yard medley and 100-yard medley on the 50-yard lane, winning the junior class. There was also second place in the 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter backstroke.

In 2004, Jacob Mayer triumphed in the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley. Nikita Bloch was really surprised by the 2006 North German champion title at the exhausting 200m butterfly. In a strong sprint, Best cut his previous time by three seconds and won in 2:12.71 minutes. With this time, not far from the club record, which has now been held by Marcel Jerzek for more than ten years.

Other places on the podium in the individual races were Charlotte Freitag, who finished second with a time of 35.93 seconds over the 50m breaststroke in 2004, and Jan Schulz, who competed in the one-day competitions despite winning the Abitur, and the over 400m swim Free in second place. He placed third in the junior rankings in the 200m individual medley. Ostap Kotulkin was the runner-up in the 200m swimming and 200m individual medley in 2006, and long-distance specialist Maria Horodnya won silver in the 100, 200 and 400m freestyle in 2005.

From the TWG’s point of view, the highlights were again the relays in the open arrangement. Of note here are the over-the-top wins in the women’s 4×200m freestyle with Nora Swinsky, Alkhees, Paula Bachmann and Horodnya, who finished their race for the first time in club history in less than nine minutes in 8:55.37, and the 4×100m mixed medley relay with Koons, Henrik Fischer, Hayes, and Horodonia. In both seasons, the last swimmer managed to secure a home win with an impressive final race.

Triple Silver Squadrons TWG 1861

In addition, there were three TWG vice titles in the 4 x 100 m individual medley with Kunze, Fischer, Mayer and Philip Krumbach, who set a new club record of 4:01:31 min, 4 x 100 m individual medley with Merritt Heise, Alke Heise, Horodnia, Bachmann, 4 x 100m mixed freestyle with Mayer, Alke Heise, Horodnia and Kunze. There is still bronze for the 4x100m freestyle relay with Swinsky, Alkes, Bachmann, and Horodnya. For some of the TWG swimmers, preparations continue for the German age group championship, which will take place in Berlin at the end of May.

