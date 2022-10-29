Manchester City beat Leicester

Leicester (UK) – The De Bruyne’s masterpiece Record at the beginning of filming allowed Manchester To win at King Power Stadium against Praet and Castagne’s Leicester and move on At the top of the ranking of the Premier League with 29 points collected in 12 matches, one more than Arsenal who, however, has a game less. Guardiola has to dispense with Haalandin the pits with a problem in the foot, and relies on the attack on the young talent Julian Alvarez and the left flank of the former Juventus and Inter. cancel it. The first half is a dialogue with a guest, with the Belgian particularly active, both in the guise of human assistance, and with serious conclusions from the extent that Ward neutralizes him. However, the most dangerous opportunity is for the hostswith Ederson forcing a super tackle on Barnes’s sure shot in the 24th minute. To unlock it, you need a character game, and thus up to 49 minutes, when De Bruyne goes straight to the free kick with one. Gorgeous turn right that bags under the junction of the poles. The crossbar, on the other hand, prevents Tillmans from an instant equalizer in the 54th minute. For Rodgers, this is the eighth knockout of the season in the league: the relegation zone is just two points away, with Leeds having two games short of Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest once.