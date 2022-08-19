Man returns to the moon, NASA reveals where Artemis III mission astronauts landed

Landing sites in 13 regions near the south pole of the Moon have been identified as potential landing areas for 2025.

With the launch of the first Artemis mission later this month, NASA is finalizing details of future operations that will bring humans back to the Moon, including exactly where the astronauts on the Artemis III mission will return to leave their footprints on lunar soil. The Possible landing placesscheduled for 2025 — not before the launch of the Artemis I drone flight on August 29 and the Artemis II mission that will return humans to lunar orbit in 2024 — was announced today during a press conference. Broadcast live Where the US space agency revealed the areas identified as Possible landing areas Astronauts.

Where will astronauts land on the moon?

Landing sites have been located in areas close to lunar south pole, in an area of ​​particular interest to scientists that would be suitable for building a permanent outpost where crews could stay for extended periods on the Moon and, in the future, prepare for missions to Mars. Each of the designated areas, in college 13, located within six degrees of the Moon’s south pole latitude, and these regions, taken together, house many geological features, and together provide landing options for all potential launch opportunities for the Artemis III mission. NASA explains that specific landing sites are closely related to the timing of the launch window, so selecting multiple areas ensures the flexibility of being able to take advantage of different launch windows at different times of the year.

Artemis III landing sites

Possible areas that have been identified for landing astronauts on the Artemis III mission are:

NASA’s Mars drone has a problem (but it’s not the end of the mission)

Faustini nozzle rim;

The summit is near Shackleton.

contact code;

extension of the calling code;

rim 1 of de Gerlache crater;

rim 2 of de Gerlache crater;

Gerlach-Kosher block;

Haworth Crater

malapert . block

Leibnitz Beta Plateau;

rim 1 of the Nobile crater;

rim 2 of the Nobile crater;

Amundsen crater rim.

View of the 13 candidate regions for landing Artemis III / NASA . astronauts

Within each region, there are several potential landing sites that are categorized based on Terrain, possible communications and lighting conditionsin addition to the ability to achieve scientific goals, the advantages of which will be discussed in the coming months with the scientific community in order to narrow the selection and determine the place, and for the first time since NASA’s Apollo mission in 1972, astronauts will return to set foot on the surface of the moon.

NASA’s Artemis Program

With the Artemis program (Artemis, which is not surprising in Greek mythology is the twin sister of Apollo, son of Zeus), NASA and its national and international partners, such as ESA, the European Space Agency, JAXA, the Japan Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) aim not only To return to the moon, with the goal of landing as well First woman and first black manbut to pave the way for a long-term lunar presence, with a space station orbiting Earth and a permanent outpost serving as a springboard to reach Mars, laying the foundations for building a lunar economy.

Regions of the Moon at the South Pole as seen from NASA’s Clementine spacecraft.

The first step on this path will come with the opening of the Artemis I mission, the first unmanned flight test of the Orion spacecraft and its integrated rocket, SLS (Space Launch System) very powerfulwhich is scheduled to launch on Monday, August 29, 2022. Currently, the Orion capsule and the SLS rocket are already positioned in Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where there is a sign that reads “We’re Going!” (We’re Coming!), to indicate Until we really come back.

The launch will officially announce the departure of the Artemis missions and will verify the correct functioning of all systems while flying in lunar orbit, About 40,000 miles (over 64,000 km) from the moon, in addition to monitoring the radiation, vibrations and efficiency of all components, in particular the heat shield of the drive unit which, during return to Earth, will be exposed to a temperature of more than 2000 degrees. About two years after this first test flight, the role of the mission will take place Artemis IIthe manned flight into lunar orbit, scheduled for 2024 and consequently the subsequent landing of astronauts on the moon, with Artemis III in 2025. NASA has already picked a file SpaceX Designed by Elon Musk To build a landing system that takes the crew from the moon’s orbit to its surface.

Landing a man on the moon

If successful, the landing of the Artemis III mission, as mentioned, would mark the return of humans to the lunar surface more than half a century after Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmidt left the surface on December 14, 1972. Apollo programIn all, it managed six landings with two astronauts each, for a total of 12 people who walked on the moon between 1969 and 1972.

In addition to these six landings, she was there on the moon 17 successful robotic soft landings. Most of these events occurred in areas near the lunar equator and nearly all occurred between 1966 and 1976, under the control of space agencies of the United States or the former Soviet Union. In 2013, another lander returned to the Moon, this time from China, which has since made three successful soft landings, including the first landing on the far side of the Moon in 2019.