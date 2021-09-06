Mammootty movie with 600 cell phones

Da Vinci Suresh honors actor Mammootty who celebrates his birthday on September 7. With 600 cell phones and 6000 mobile accessories, he created the 20-foot-tall Mammootty.

Cell phones and accessories were taken from three stores of Anas, the owner of Kodungallur Entel Mobiles. The mobile phone image inside the hall was taken in collaboration with Kodungallur Durbar Convention Center Babukka and it took ten hours to transform the image into a mobile object that needs to be handled very carefully. Despite the limited availability of colors, bags, a screen guard data cable, and mobile accessories, including earbuds and a charger, helped the picture.

The Intel Mobiles staff, Amchit, Faisal, Sadiq, Ramiz, and Tweep were assisted by Zimbad photographers, Phoebe, and Riaz. The film was produced as a birthday present at the request of Mammootty fan Intel Anas.

