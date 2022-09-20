Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes southwestern Mexico

A 7.5 earthquake shakes Mexico again on September 19 5:41

(CNN Spanish) – A 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico on Monday, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its English acronym).

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers and the epicenter was located 42 kilometers northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacan.

Mexico City also felt the earthquake strongly. National Seismological Monitoring in Mexico He scored it with a power of 7.7. The USGS had initially recorded the movement at 7.5.

earthquake damage

The Mexican government released a damage report on Monday’s earthquake. The report notes that a man in Colima state died of conditions related to the earthquake, while another person was injured in Michoacan. In addition, there were structural damages to homes in Kolyma and malfunctions in the electrical service.

According to the government, the earthquake caused more than 200 aftershocks and was felt by about 48 million people in the country.

On the other hand, the Civil Protection reported that the Secretary of the Navy issued two tsunami warning notices, but that “a significant increase in sea level is not expected.”

“Currently, detailed assessments of the structural conditions in homes, buildings and infrastructure are carried out by engineers and technical teams from the entities most affected: Michoacán and Colima. Initially, moderate and severe damage are recorded, without specifying,” the government text details.

Regarding information from the Federal Electricity Authority, it highlights “2 million users have been affected, despite service being restored to 90% before 3:00 pm local time.

On the other hand, the report notes that at least two hospitals have sustained structural damage in Michoacan state. According to the government, several federal entities are conducting tours in areas near the town of Colkoman, the epicenter.

The report concluded that “the National Emergency Committee announced itself in a permanent session to monitor seismic activity in the region and to finalize the assessment of the damage and needs in the affected communities.”

CNN host in Mexico feels 7.6 in the air 1:14

September 19, a tragic date

It is the anniversary of two earthquakes that hit Mexico City and other locations hard in 1985 and 2017.

Prior to Monday, there was a national earthquake drill, which included activating the seismic warning system in the country’s capital, as part of the exercise only. Then the movement happened, just as it did in 2017.

The earthquakes that struck Mexico in September 0:51

The reaction of the authorities after the earthquake

In 2017, shortly after noon, Morelos, Puebla, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero and Oaxaca felt an earthquake. 7.1 degree volume. It happened after another very intense earthquake was recorded in the same month, on September 7, with a magnitude of 8.1. And in 1985, one of the most destructive earthquakes occurred in Mexico, killing about 10 thousand people.

The Prime Minister of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on her Twitter account that so far no damage has been reported in the country’s capital, and she mentioned that five condors are circling the city’s streets. Mexico City’s Citizens Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfoch said that so far there has been no “relevant damage”.

No damages or related news at this time. We will continue to report from @C5_CDMX With the Cabinet headed by Tweet embed – Omar Garcia Harfouch (OHarfuch) September 19, 2022

Later, at a press conference, Sheinbaum said they were working on the drill report that took place about an hour ago commemorating the tragic earthquakes of 1985 and 2017: “We were working on the earthquake drill report minutes ago,” the Mexico City premier said.

I managed to talk to the president. We will contact you immediately. There is no major damage in the city, and we will inform you later if there is significant material damage.”

At least one dead after Mexico earthquake, tsunami warning issued 1:53

“It was a tough situation because we already know we had tough earthquakes and an earthquake happened on this day, so obviously people are scared,” Sheinbaum added.

The impact and shock of the previous tremors in the country causes a nervous breakdown in the population as soon as the alarms go off. Civil protection personnel present in Mexico City’s main plaza told local media Milenio TV that they had treated at least 50 people who showed symptoms of a nervous breakdown after Monday’s earthquake.

Earthquake panic during commemoration of September 19, 2017 1:30

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presented the preliminary national seismic report from the courtyard of the National Palace and said: “We wish with all our hearts that nothing dangerous happens.”

The president has uploaded several videos to his social media networks as the reports are being received by authorities across the country. I know communication With the governor of Michoacan, Alfredo Ramirez Pedulla, informing him of the situation in the state, Lopez Obrador said: “There are only reports of physical damage in Colcomán, where the epicenter was, and in the surrounding areas.” The president also called the Mexico City prime minister as “there are no significant damages”.

First earthquake report pic.twitter.com/tanl3ILVZV – Andres Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 19, 2022

The Michoacan government said on its Twitter account that emergency protocols had been activated after the 7.5-magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS, whose epicenter is 42 kilometers northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacan. “We ask you to remain calm,” the government wrote.

⚠️ | Emergency protocols have been activated due to the earthquake recorded this afternoon in Michoacan. Tweet embed Stay alert. We ask you to remain calm. – Government of Michoacan (GobMichoacan) September 19, 2022

The Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murad, reported on his Twitter account that civil protection protocols had been activated and that, to date, no damages had been reported in the state. Murad wrote: “#earthquake is realized and the alarm is activated in #Oaxaca, we continue to activate CEPCO_GobOax civil protection protocols.”

was looking at him #Earthquake The alarm has been activated #Oaxaca We begin to activate civil protection protocols Tweet embed. For now they inform me that there is no harm. – Alejandro Murad (@alejandromurat) September 19, 2022

With information from Abel Alvarado, Rosio Muñoz Lido and Sebastian Jimenez