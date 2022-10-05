Maersk bets on a multimodal perishable route between Spain and the UK

The Marine operator Maersk Announced that it will be presented at the end of October, after testing the service throughout September, a New intermodal link for refrigerated cargo transport I enteredand Spain s United kingdomthrough its subsidiary Sealand.

Initiative, designed specifically for movement of perishable materialswill lead Three weekly departures from Valencia to Barking Station in Londoneast of the English capital, b Flexible capacity.

Similarly, the Danish group determined that returning services from Great Britain will transport unrefrigerated dry goods. The shipping company had to speed up the deadlines to have the service ready for High season is imminent for the export of fruits and vegetables.

Apart from launching this initiative, A shipping company that wants to expand its reach to new destinationsfor the purpose of Enhance competitiveness on these tracksat the same time like Reduce polluting emissions.

The main objective of the group is Obtaining part of the important flow of fruits and vegetables that travels from the Mediterranean arc to the main markets of the ancient continentHow GermanyIn the Benelux Or Scandinavia, regardless of United kingdom This means a 1,400 trucks per day cross the northern Spanish border on their way to EuropeAccording to the shipping company’s account.

The company is not only improving its services in Spainbut Maersk recently opened a new center in Cajamarin his commitment Integration of global logistics services in that Brazilian region of the state of São Paulo.

