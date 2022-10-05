Maduro receives Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leiva in Miraflores

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Received at Miraflores PalaceIn the city of Caracas, in front of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia Alvaro Leyva. The visit of the head of diplomacy to the neighboring country is part of the intensive agenda that the two governments have set since Gustavo Petro’s assumption of the presidency to restore diplomatic relations with brotherhood, respect and integration.

The National President greeted Leva with his wife and Vice President of the National Assembly (AN), Celia Flores. For a few seconds Maduro and Foreign Minister shook hands. Pictures broadcast by VTV show visual gestures It was a nice meeting.

Hours ago, Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos FariaHe did the same with her Colombian husband.

Reopen

On September 26, the common border between these two countries in the south of the continent was reopened with full license for Commercial, political, social and economic activity. The authorities, led by Pietro, led a sentimental activity of great diplomatic importance. This fact is celebrated on both sides of the more than 2,200 kilometers of shared border.

Previously, a file . was developed Binational meeting of poetsWith messages of peace and mutual respect. Likewise, an agenda is awaited with representatives of parliamentarians in the border region. This, according to Representative Jorge Rodriguez, is to put legislative efforts at the service of peace. It was broken by the coming to power of Oribesta Ivan Duque.

Moreover, on the same day Flights resumed with the announcement of flights to and from the capitals, Bogota and Caracas. Venezuelan State Conviasa He is awaiting the lifting of the unilateral coercive measure taken by the US government that prevents him from traveling to Colombia.

Finally, Maduro said Venezuela now has an important export offer that it hasn’t had in years, which is a good thing in the midst of renewed relations with Colombia.

Related