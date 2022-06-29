Madrid Summit: Turkey withdraws its objections and accepts the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Madrid Summit: Turkey withdraws its objections and accepts the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

explained,

Leaders present at the NATO Summit in Madrid celebrated the release of Finland and Sweden’s future accession to the organization.

They are 30 years old and maybe 32 years old.

The way was cleared for Sweden and Finland to become members of NATO on Tuesday, after the Turkish government agreed to lift its veto and support their accession to the alliance.

The information was announced by the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, during the first day of the NATO summit in Madrid (Spain).

Niinistö explained that the agreement was possible after the three countries Signala– Joint Memorandum “to offer their full support against threats to the security of others”..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.