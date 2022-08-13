Madrid is already Finland, an unknown region

expedition Real Madrid Already in Finland for the dispute tomorrow Wednesday on European Super Cup Kiss Eintracht Frankfurt. The plane that transported the white team b Carlo Ancelotti In the lead, I took off from the airport Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas Around 9 a.m. and landed four hours later Helsinki.

The Madrid will focus on Hilton Helsinki Strand Hotel Until noon, he heads to the stadium Olympic To carry out the last training session before the final. Before that, Ancelotti and the player will give a press conference.

Tomorrow’s match will be the first match Real Madrid The controversy in Finland in its 120-year history. The white team has never participated in European competitions with Finnish teams and has never set foot on Finnish soil to play friendly duels.

Ago UEFA One-party foundations in European Super Cup (1998), the first 15 editions were held at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, but in 2013 the organization’s policy changed to move this tournament to countries far from the central orbit of continental football. Since then, the Super Cup has been played Prague, Cardiff, Tbilisi, Skopje, Tallinn, Istanbul, Budapest, Belfast and Helsinki.

