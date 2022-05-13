Macarena Chavez, new vice president of the Mexican-Swiss Friendship Group

Mexico City, December 6, 2021. – In the historic parliamentary constituency of San Lazaro and in the presence and representation of His Excellency Ambassador Eric Mayraz, the inauguration ceremony of the Mexican-Swiss Friendship Group was held.

According to a press release, the Michoacan legislator celebrated the installation of such an important schedule of work, which will allow for the exchange of knowledge. Macarena Chavez highlighted what Michoacán has to offer and shared, “Michoacan culture, gastronomy and charming cities; so in these cultural exchanges, we are willing to work and work as a team to make this relationship with the Swiss Confederation fruitful,” he said.

For the legislator who is also a board member of the LXV legislature, what can derive from these works is appropriate, “Last October, we celebrated 76 years of relations between Mexico and the Swiss Confederation, throughout its history there have established relations of friendship, understanding and cooperation, on the basis of Mutual respect and convergence of positions on bilateral and multilateral issues, and this relationship has developed positively in the political and economic spheres,” he said, highlighting the areas in which Mexico and Switzerland have common work: health, technological, cultural, economic and environmental exchanges.

Finally, Macarena Chávez outlined priorities regarding cooperation between the two countries, which she said was ready and willing to contribute to this agenda: combating the effects of climate change, technological progress and dual education.