Lyon Security: Minister arrests two men who stole a Rolex watch

Lyon Security: Minister arrests two men who stole a Rolex watch

Leon, Guanajuato. – After a chase, two luxury watch thieves are caught by policeman In the store’s parking lot HEB from Cerro Gordoin Lomas del Campestre.

Hours earlier, both men of Colombian descent had stolen a Rolex watch to guest Crowne Plaza Hotel in Country Gardens.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.