Leon, Guanajuato. – After a chase, two luxury watch thieves are caught by policeman In the store’s parking lot HEB from Cerro Gordoin Lomas del Campestre.

Hours earlier, both men of Colombian descent had stolen a Rolex watch to guest Crowne Plaza Hotel in Country Gardens.

Stealing

At 2 pm, a guest left his room and went to the lobby of the hotel located in Manuel J Clothier BoulevardAccording to the authorities. Then a suspicious man approached him and snatched a Rolex from him, and then fled the hotel. The thief ascended to a Ford Focus car Gray as another man was waiting for him, and they later escaped. After receiving a report of theft, items from municipal police and intelligence group Public Security Department They launched a search for the thieves.

In the car park of the Islamist Hezbollah, the minister detained the men. Photo: Staff in the morning

Criminals caught after chase

About two hours later, about four o’clock in the afternoon, at Lomas del Campestre Intelligence agents noticed a vehicle that matched the detailed description by the victim. Officers in a black pickup truck asked the suspects to stop, but, ignoring them, began pursuing them down the road. Cerro Gordo Street.

Many shopping mall customers HEB Those who were in the parking lot of the shop, noticed the frantic pursuit of customers in front of the thieves.

“I was going to eat when I heard a gunshot, I turned around to the street and saw how the gray outpost truck was chasing after it,” said a chain employee.

Focus driver acceleration in the direction Eugenio Garza Sada Street, But when they saw that the officers were reaching them, they went back to Manuel Lopez Sanabria Street.

Later, they entered the store’s parking lot HEB from Cerro GordoThey got out of the car and ran to the parking lot. Members of the municipal police joined the operation, which closed off nearby boulevards.

“He came in, the police arrived, then he heard four more shots, and the gray car ran over,” said the store employee. Police arrested the thieves in an empty plot of land a few meters from the shopping center.

Both have been identified as members of a gang dedicated to stealing luxury watches in Campestre. “The victim identified the two as the two people whose watch was stolen hours ago inside the hotel,” the authorities said. However, the policemen did not find the thieves’ watch during the search.

