Lusatia Astrophysics Center: the search for new energy from space | life and knowledge

Futuristic energy from space instead of dirty lignite! What seems like a fairy tale will soon become a reality in Lusatia in Saxony. A large national research center with international appeal will be built in the area, which is famous for its open-pit lignite mining. The new German Center for Astrophysics (DZA).

Astrophysics at first looks like vast swaths of space, like distant stars and galaxies. But in our everyday life, this branch of science already has a great influence.

Professor Gunther Hasinger, Scientific Director of ESA and President of DZA, on BILD: “Astrophysics has great innovative power. Everyday things such as variegated foci, ceramic stoves, WiFi, GPS and fast electronic bank transfers via satellite are the ultimate achievements of astronomical research.”

The ESA Administrator supported the Astrophysics Center in advance and is now pleased to be coming to Lusatia. “Ultimately, about 3,000 new jobs depend on it,” Hasinger says. There are also a variety of new training positions for the region.

ESA Director Professor Gunther Hasinger is also the President of the German Center for Astrophysics (DZA) Photo: Robert Michael / D

What is done at the center?

Professor Hasinger: “Large radio telescopes in Australia and South Africa are watching our skies around the clock. Scan them simultaneously. They study black holes and the so-called dark matter in space. Or neutron star mergers, in which huge amounts of energy are released. These observations include amounts of Unimaginably large amounts of data must be evaluated using high-performance computers. It is a real data tsunami that must be tamed. The world’s largest civilian dataset is being created.”

The sky is being surveyed using large telescopes like here in Chile, and the data will also be evaluated for future research in Lusatia. Photo: © YURIY BELETSKIY

At first, it will be about basic research, because to this day no one knows what black holes are and what dark matter actually is. One thing is for sure: 80% of the universe is made up of this dark matter. It is the non-luminous and invisible matter in the universe. It can only be observed by the effect of gravity.

When will it start?

The research is scheduled to begin as early as 2026, and the center will be located in Görlitz and in the district of Bautzen. Professor Hasinger: “There are new technologies being developed, such as new microchips. There was already a well 250 meters deep in the granite soil there. We need an underground lab in which absolute seismic calm reigns and permanent ground vibration is eliminated so that we can test the ultra-small structures of the new computer chips.

What could be a very important result of the research? Professor Hasinger: “In these times we see how important it is to secure an energy supply. When we finally understand dark matter, we may later be able to develop new forms of energy from it.”