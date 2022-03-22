Luminous wall decoration: neon signs are eye-catching at home

Lighting is an essential part of any space. Whether it sets the mood or is just part of the decoration, proper lighting can help you bring out the best in a room. In addition to the main lighting, which among other things serves practical purposes, mood lighting also plays an important role in the design of the room. In recent years, neon lights have become increasingly popular in home decoration and not without reason. This light up wall decoration creates playful accents in the room and makes it look modern and cool at the same time.

Wall decoration with neon lights – pay attention to this

Neon lights are a classic for parties and bars, but how about using them at home, too? Neon lights add fun to minimalist interiors and create a good mood in every living area. But what should you pay attention to so that suddenly the apartment does not look like a bar?

Whether it’s elegant lettering or classic pictures – there are some tricks that help to successfully bring neon light into the interior.

Dealing with neon signs as art: Think of your neon sign as if it were wall art. You can mount it on the wall as the main piece of art in the room or use it as part of wall art.

Less is more: It's best to stay away from large neon signs as they can overwhelm a room.

glowing wall decoration show: Design your neon light in a way that matches your home furnishing concept. Consider the furniture, accessories, and colors in the room and choose a neon image that fits this scheme.

Depends on the right motive To avoid looking immature, choose a sophisticated style for your neon decoration. Neon signs with inspirational font-style quotes or simple symbols like a love heart look sophisticated and elegant, but also add a cool element to a space.

Avoid competing light sources: Also, make sure the glowing wall decoration doesn't compete with other light sources. A neon sign next to a wall lamp is strictly prohibited – you should choose only one lighting element for each room.

Neon signs as glowing wall decorations for home

Well, if you already know how to successfully combine neon lights in the interior, then you will still only have to find the right idea. There are many ideas to try, from words and phrases to pictures and different animals. Would you like one too neon picture Set it up as a glowing wall decor at home, then check out the following ideas for any room in the house!

Luminous wall decoration with neon sign in the bedroom

Neon lights are very popular in the bedroom. They can be used in place of the usual candelabra to create a fun atmosphere and make the bedroom more formal and welcoming. Add your choice of neon lights to one side of the bed or across the bed instead of the headboard. Many adorable words and phrases as well as embellishments such as hearts or clouds are perfect for this. It is up to you whether you want to make your bedroom funny or more romantic with neon picture.

Neon lights as accents in the living room

Neon lights are great for beautifying the living room and its different areas. This allows the room to have a modern, tropical or even boho feel. The neon picture can be hung in the living room above the sofa, in the reading nook or above the home bar and put you in a good mood. The choice is huge – from simple decorations and letters to whole words and sentences. You can also choose the color of the neon lights, so that the glowing wall decoration blends in with the rest of the interior.

The right neon sign for dining room and kitchen

You can also give your kitchen and dining area a very special touch with a neon sign. These are usually neon lights inspired by food and drink reminiscent of old coffee shops or fun quotes related to food and drink.

Luminous wall decoration for inspiration

Neon lights can also be used in other rooms, such as B. In the office or home office. Add a touch of fun and relaxation to your desk by hanging a pink neon flamingo light above the desk, for example. Or motivate yourself for the day at work with an encouraging, bright slogan on the wall. You can also install a neon lamp in the entrance of your house to make it more attractive.