Lula returns to power in Brazil and Bolsonaro avoids admitting defeat | international

Lula triumphed and became the first politician to win three presidential elections in the entire history of Brazil. After the victory, he stressed that his government’s priority would be to eradicate hunger and return to confront deforestation of the Amazon and restore foreign relations. Nevertheless, Bolsonaro remains strong at the regional level and with a national congress led precisely by Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL).

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday by a razor-thin margin of two million votes over Governor Jair Bolsonaro, who He remains silent without admitting his defeat.

Lula got 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro on 49.1%, a much shorter difference than polls predicted and left Brazil on the brink for three hours, which required a painful recount to resolve, in the closest election in the country’s history.

The 77-year-old progressive leader will return to power on January 1, 2023 to begin a third presidential term, having been in power between 2003 and 2010, making him the first politician to win three presidential elections. Brazil.

Lola extends her hand

In his first statement to the nation after confirming his victory, Lula built bridges and promised to rule for “everyone” and “restore peace” to an unprecedentedly divided and polarized Brazil, the result of four years of rule by the far right. Bolsonaro embodies him.

“I am here to govern this country in a very difficult situation, but with the help of the people we will find a way out so that the country can live democratically again,” said the Labor leader. From a hotel in the city of Sao Paulo.

Supported by fellow activists, including his inseparable wife Rosângela “Ganga” Silva, he asserted that “it is time to reunite families and rebuild the bonds of friendship severed by the criminal spread of hatred” during the four years of Bolsonaro’s rule.

With a nod to women and minorities, Lula emphasized that his government’s priority would be to eradicate hunger, return to confront deforestation in the Amazon, which escalated under Bolsonaro’s administration, restore foreign relations, and remove the isolation that Brazil has experienced in recent years. .

wide recognition

Lula’s victory was officially declared by the President of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Alexandre de Moraes, who considered him “elected president”.

It also received strong institutional recognition from the presidents of the House of Representatives, Arthur Lera, the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the justices of the Supreme Court.

Lula’s victory was also recognized by other important figures in Bolsonaroism, including Senator Damaris Alves and Evangelist Silas Malavia, who are part of the core of his closest aides.

But the head of state and his sons remained silent and did not call Lula and did not admit defeat in public. The lights at Alvorada Palace, where the counting continues, had already gone out two hours after the result was announced.

From abroad, Lula received immediate congratulations from the governments of the United States, France, Spain, Portugal, and the European Union, as well as from the vast majority of Latin American leaders.

Quiet elections but with shock

Election day passed peacefully, without incidents or problems at the time of voting, but with one shock caused by the barriers erected by the Federal Police, and the failure to comply with an order from the electoral judiciary.

Checkpoints forced hundreds of buses to stop voters on their way to their home municipalities to vote.

Even Lula’s Labor Party (PT) demanded the arrest of the director of the Federal Road Police, Sylvini Vasquez, since a large part of the checkpoints were set up in the north-east of the country, the stronghold of the progressive leader.

But the head of the electoral judiciary, de Moraes, after summoning the director of police, played down the impact of these operations, assuring that all voters reached their destination and were able to vote despite the delay.

Once the polls closed, the counting was heart-stopping.

Bolsonaro led the first part of the scrutiny, because southern states, where the right is stronger, usually count faster, for logistical reasons.

It was overtaken with just over 67% of the vote, when joy exploded in many cities.

Rockets roared in São Paulo and Paulista Street began to fill up, as a number of people gathered chanting “Ole, Ole, Ola, Lula, Lula,” but hurled insults at the Army Reserve Captain.

Representative Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has been following the recount live online, lost contact when the tables turned.

Balsonica is getting stronger

Although Lula won the presidential election, Bolsonaro was stronger on Sunday regionally, with candidates backed by the far-right leader winning on Sunday in four of the 12 states at stake.

Among them, São Paulo, the most populous (46 million inhabitants), the industrialized and prosperous region of Brazil, which will be governed by Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, former Minister of Infrastructure in Bolsonaro’s government.

In total, politicians backed by Bolsonaro will govern 13 of Brazil’s 27 states.

Lula will also have to deal with a national conference dominated by right-wing and centre-right parties, where the main force will be Bolsonaro’s liberal party (PL).