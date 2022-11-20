Lula re-inserts Brazil into the world | Opinion

There was a foreign minister in the government Jair Bolsonaro that He was proud that Brazil had become a pariah in the world. That government, after positions Donald TrumpHe considered that there was a conspiracy between the great powers and the multilateral institutions that must be defeated. Consider marginalization as a positive attitude.

s Bolsonaro’s government did everything to make Brazil a real pariah. He sought conflicts with neighboring countries, offended the leaders of other countries, and did not invite any important leader to visit Brazil, and he was not invited either. He did not participate in any G20 meeting and canceled an international meeting of the COP (Global Conference on Climate Change) which was to be held in Brazil. Nor was he present when it was done in Spain.

The image of the Brazilian government and that of Bolsonaro has been ridiculed around the world and at meetings of international organizations. Nobody came to Brazil and the President of Brazil was not invited anywhere.

variance

There could be no greater contrast to that international fame Lola da Silva (picture) in their governments. His third term could only represent a radical change from his predecessor. On the same night as his second-round victory, Lula’s speech already had the tone of an inauguration, which contrasted with Bolsonaro’s 48-hour silence, followed by his statement for exactly two minutes.

The next day, Lula had lunch with the President of Argentina. Alberto Fernandez, Practically as the new president of Brazil. Lula immediately received an invitation from the President of Egypt to participate in the COP 27 meeting in November, a few weeks before its official opening.

Several leaders made appointments with Lola, among them Joe Biden s Emmanuel Macron. Countries that had suspended support for preserving the Amazon, such as Germany and Norway, have restored that support.

Lula’s participation in COP 27 ended up being the climax of the meeting. Lula received requests for a meeting from the nine chiefs present, but was only able to interview some of them. he met John Kerry, in charge of the environmental policy of the United States and with the person in charge of China. application for Volodymyr Zelensky He foresees the possibility of a new intervention by Lula to seek de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, as he has already done in the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Lula’s long-awaited speech marks Brazil’s return to the international arena, and especially the return of Brazil as a great champion of environmental protection policies. Halfway through the speech, the audience began chanting “Brazil is back, Brazil is back”.

The speech sought to collect commitments that the great powers had not fulfilled, in addition to expressing, at the heart of his intervention, the defense of the environment by combating hunger in the world. Brazil renews its commitment to the defense of the Amazon, which has led to Brazil’s proposal to hold the next COP in the Brazilian Amazon.

The speech was Lula’s way of re-establishing Brazil in the world. Lula is already introducing a major change in Brazilian politics, which is transforming from a pariah into a major participant in international politics.