Lula da Silva’s party rejects Jair Bolsonaro’s objection to the poll results: “It’s an affront to democracy”

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, stands with Arthur Lira, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Federal Representative, and Workers’ Party Chair, Gleesy Helena Hoffman, in Brasilia (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Workers’ Party (PT), the force led by the elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvadescribed this tuesday as a “trick” petition Presented by the formation of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, so that justice annuls the presidential elections.

chairman of the labor party, Jelly HoffmanHe stressed the need to investigate the Liberal Party’s maneuvering as an attempt at litigation in bad faith and demanded that the opponents accept Lula’s victory in the October presidential election and allow peace to return to Brazil.

The leader was the first Labor spokesperson to respond to an announcement by Hizb ut-Tahrir, the formation that endorsed the far-right leader’s frustrated re-election bid, to ask the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to invalidate the election on the grounds that the oldest electronic ballot boxes could not be audited.

Bolsonaro’s appeal to the TSE is a hoax that should be punished as a case of bad faith. “Enough of the hate, irresponsibility, and insult to institutions and democracy,” Hoffman said in a message on Twitter.

“The elections were decided by voting and Brazil needs peace to build a better future,” the party leader added in response to Bolsonaro hardliners who refuse to accept the election result and who claim without evidence that Lula’s victory was the result of fraud. ballot boxes.

Jair Bolsonaro has challenged some of the results of a run-off win by Lula da Silva (Andre Coelho/Pool via REUTERS)

In his petition though he did not denounce the fraud, PL requests that the results of electronic polls for older models be “invalidated”.which is more than half, because it considers it impossible to audit.

President of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, Waldemar net costMemorandum to the Supreme Electoral Court requesting the annulment of votes.

According to an audit commissioned by the party, Bolsonaro was the most voted in the latest ballot box models, manufactured as of 2020, with 51.05% of the vote.

According to the official result, Lula won the second round of the October 30 elections with 50.9% of the vote, compared to 49.1% received by Bolsonaro.

The ballot boxes were certified by many official bodies, including the armed forces, which did not find any evidence of fraud in its report on the elections, but did not rule out the possibility of its occurrence.

Brazilian voting machine (Reuters/Adriano Machado)



At a press conference called by engineer PL Carlos RochaThe person in charge of the audit explained that the aim of this work is to “contribute to strengthening democracy” and “improving the electoral system”.

So far, Bolsonaro has not publicly acknowledged his defeat or congratulated his rival, although he has allowed the transition to begin with the team that Lula appointed for this purpose.

Since the day after the election, thousands of far-right activists have been camped out at the gates of dozens of barracks in various cities across the country, calling for a coup to prevent Lula’s inauguration, but so far the military has completely ignored the move.

(with information from EFE)

Read on: