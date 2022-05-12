Luis Arce threatens not to attend Summit of the Americas if Venezuela is not invited

On the same Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that there is no final decision on excluding Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Bolivian President Luis Arce said he would not attend the Summit of the Americas if not all countries were invited, a warning similar to what Mexico issued after US officials predicted Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua could be excluded from the meeting.

“In line with the principles and values ​​of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, I reiterate that the Summit of the Americas excluding the American countries will not be a full Summit of the Americas, and if the fraternal countries continue to be excluded, they will not participate in it,” the Bolivian president wrote Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned that “if everyone is excluded, if not everyone is invited, the Mexican government will be represented, but I won’t go” when questioning Washington’s decision not to invite some countries to the summit to be held In June in Los Angeles. Lopez Obrador indicated that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard might attend in his place.

The Mexican president said, on Wednesday, that he spoke with his colleague from Bolivia in a “disguised job” and stressed that “what we are asking is that everyone be invited because we need to unite.”

“We will continue to convince us that no one is left out, and that everyone is participating,” he added at his usual press conference in the Mexican capital.

“I have great respect for President (Joe) Biden,” the president said, adding that he understood the circumstances surrounding his American counterpart.

“There are elections in the United States and the groups that are most beneficial … have always used these far-right policies to take advantage of the economic and political spheres,” he said.

Arce solidified his position after speaking with Lopez Obrador. Last week, Venezuela’s foreign minister, Felix Plasencia, arrived in Bolivia to meet with Ars and his foreign minister, Rogelio Maita. At a press conference, Maeta and Placencia suggested holding a summit that “does not exclude” any country.

Plasencia then stated that it is “obsolete to have a Summit of the Americas where some members of this region are being excluded”.

From Chile, the presidential press office reports that the president of that country, Gabriel Borek, will participate in the summit.

Bolivia expected that “all countries, no matter what positions and visions they may have”, will participate in the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry said last week that the event should “reinforce multilateral spaces by deepening integration, not division, all on the basis of the principles and values ​​of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.”

“We haven’t made a decision yet on who to invite and no invitations have been issued yet,” the spokeswoman said.

