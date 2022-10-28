Lugano signs an economic cooperation agreement with El Salvador

Michel FollettiMayor of Lugano, H Melina MayorgaThe Ambassador of El Salvador to the United States announced that the city of Lugano and the Republic of El Salvador have signed an agreement Memorandum of Understanding for economic cooperation.

announced during Plan ₿ Forum, an event currently taking place in Luganoin Switzerland, which brings together leading international experts in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

“Thanks to Bitcoin and the pioneering path taken by both your government and the city of Lugano, it was possible to build this collaboration, leading to – Memorandum of Understanding for economic cooperation between the city of Lugano and the Republic of El Salvador,Mayor Michel Folletti said.

“It is in our common interest to enhance cooperation and develop synergies within the Lugano ₿ plan, to support institutions and companies in our territory. We are interested in El Salvador’s experiences in adopting bitcoin as legal tender: we want to continue to propose initiatives in cooperation with educational and research institutions, as well as private and public partners, to create knowledge and skills in our territory and support their competitiveness.”

Joaquin Alexandre Mazza MartelliThe Ambassador of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of El Salvador to the United Nations Office in Geneva added:

“The use of Bitcoin and blockchain technology creates new opportunities for growth and investment for the benefit of our societies; it is a new alternative financial and exchange tool, enhancing trade and service delivery in a globalized world. With this agreement, El Salvador is now much closer to Europe.”

The memorandum of understanding also states the following: The physical presence of the Salvadoran representation in Luganowhich will enhance cooperation with educational and research institutions, thus promoting the development of initiatives related to this technology.

Melina MayorgaThe Ambassador of El Salvador to the United States concluded:

“I am delighted to be able to announce this historic partnership between the innovative city of Lugano and my beloved city, El Salvador. We share a love of innovation and bold ideas: this initiative will mark a turning point in the exchange of ideas and best practices for economic freedom. My fellow Salvadoran colleagues and I are very excited about the promise of Bitcoin – we are We are excited to see how this partnership will help improve economic security and freedom for all, one of the main goals of the President’s government.”

