Ludger Engels becomes the new president of the Theater Academy in Ludwigsburg

Ludwigsburg / Stuttgart. The director of the previous course, Professor Ludger Engels, will take over the presidency of the Baden-Württemberg Academy of Dramatic Art (ADK) in Ludwigsburg on 1 April. This was announced by the Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts on Thursday. The former Director and Deputy Director of Theater Aachen has been Professor, Course Director, Lecturer and Mentor at ADK since 2015.

“I am very happy that we were able to find the right person to run ADK at Ludger Engels,” said Minister of State for the Arts Petra Olschowski. He has extensive experience in theater directing “and is very familiar with the Academy as a long-term course director”. “With his conception of the future direction and further development of ADK, he convinced the Supervisory Board of himself and his ideas.”

Smooth straight transmission

The planned intensification of cooperation between ADK, the Film Academy, the city and the region deserves special mention. The shareholders’ meeting and the supervisory board approved Engels’ commitment as director of the Academy. The contract starts on the 1st of April, so the contract is with the former MD and President of the Academy Professor Dr. Elisabeth Schweiger, which expired on March 31.

According to ADK, Engels, who studied music and German studies at the University of Dortmund and then performed with Helmuth Reiling, became known internationally not only for his opera and drama productions, but also for his interdisciplinary and cross-regional projects. Productions, projects and installations for theaters, operas, festivals and museums have been created in Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, USA, Australia, South Korea and others.

Campus as a network

Born in Duisburg in 1963, Engels said he is very much looking forward to continuing to jointly work with the entire ADK team, the students, but also with the Film Academy, Animation Institute and the City of Ludwigsburg, and to develop new things. “Through cross-national and interdisciplinary joint research and experimentation, we can understand and learn about each other and send new creative impulses into the community.” The campus in Ludwigsburg, with its network of many institutions throughout Baden-Württemberg, provides an ideal starting point for this.

Ancestor Elisabeth Schweiger goes to Austria

His predecessor Elisabeth Schweiger terminated her participation in Ludwigsburg about six months before the expiration of her contract, taking up a new position eight years later. In July last year, it was announced that she had returned home to work as Artistic Director of the 2024 European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl-Salzkammergut in Austria. She began her career in November in parallel with her work as an ADK Director.

Before beginning its work in Ludwigsburg, the Academy of Dramatic Art had three directors in the six years of its existence. Schweiger settled and founded the university internationally as well. “Keep open. Discursive. Flexible. Her advice to her successor, whose name is not yet known, was in a farewell interview with our newspaper a few weeks ago, knowing that nothing is fixed and everything is moving forward.”