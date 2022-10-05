Lower levels of the river block the waterways

The Mississippi River in the United States is one of the world’s busiest inland waterways and the busiest in the United States. This year, it experienced a drop in the water level as some parts of the river were closed to navigation.

The Mississippi River seen from the International Space Station, meets the Ohio River in Cairo, Illinois, USA. source: NASA

What you will find in this article:

Mississippi River

The Mississippi River contains one of the largest bodies of water in the United States. With the most fertile plains in the United States around the Mississippi River, the Great River was used as a route for transporting agricultural products.. This is the reason for the massive development of these waterways. In fact, until 1900, the transport of goods by water was the most efficient and fastest. So far, the volume of cargo transported by one vessel is much larger than what can be transported by other methods, but it takes longer due to the slow speed of water transport. Even today, navigating the Mississippi River is very important.

Due to the importance of the Mississippi River to the American economy, the river was monitored and many engineering works were built. One of the most important acts was to prevent the Mississippi River from moving into the Atchafalaya River, to allow New Orleans to remain on the river. In addition, a series of locks, dams and bridges were built. These works serve to preserve the river’s navigability and preserve the farming communities that crowd the banks of the Great River. This is because it is still one of the drivers of the US economy today. In fact, it must be remembered that even today, US agricultural production is one of the largest in the world. American agricultural production is still concentrated in the Great Plains, in the Mississippi Basin (aside from limited production in California and Texas).

The weather this year

There have been a lot of heat waves in the US as well as in Europe this year. Pacific regions felt their first heat waves in February. In May, there was a new heat wave in the United States, this time in the eastern United States, from Tennessee and Illinois to the Atlantic coast. In June, a new heat wave hit the United States, this time hitting the so-called Midwest and Southeast, causing more disruption. In July, the heatwave hit the United States hard, with 85% of the country experiencing temperatures above 32°C. A new heat wave developed in the northern continental United States. The last moment of extreme temperatures was in September, in the southwest, between California, Nevada and Idaho.

Temperature anomalies for 2022 compared to 1981-2010 temperatures. source: NOAA

It’s not just a heat wave problem. In fact, as of 2020 in the United States, there is a major drought. The early moments of 2020 seemed to be caused by the phenomenon known as La Niña The cooling phenomenon is related El Nino. Event La Niña What has happened seems to have been going on since 2020. In the Midwest, the drought that’s been around since 2020 reached its peak between late 2020 and early 2021. But after 2021, it only appeared to have returned to drought.

Water shortage problems

US Drought Monitor Update through August 2022. Source: NOAA

In Mississippi, after a drought in the past two years, a new drought occurred in September and October 2022. This drought is greatest across Lower Mississippi, in areas from Cairo, Illinois to New Orleans, Los Angeles. Given the situation, restrictions on navigation had to be placed in order for some sections to be closed. In the extension at Memphis, Tennessee, between 478 miles through 492, restrictions on navigation had to be placed. In another stretch in Tennessee, precisely in the stretch between miles 686 and 676 miles, navigation had to be closed. This is due to the increase of merchant ships stuck at the bottom of the river. The US Coast Guard in its 8th sector (which has jurisdiction in this part of the country) experienced eight cuts in the past week.